Cabot Sends Critic Vera Scroggins to Jail - revokes her Attorney/Client Privilege

These unjust, unprecedented findings were handed down today in Pennsylvania - proving Corporate Fascism is taking hold across America

ORDER

NOW TO WIT, this23rd day of April2015, and after Argument held on the Motion for clarification or, alternatively, petition to issue Rule to show Cause why the Defendant should not be held to waive the attorney-client privileges to all settlement communications filed March 31st, 2015, it is hereby found by the Court that Vera Scroggins has waived the attorney-client privileges to the settlement negotiations by placing them at issue during a February25th,2015 hearing.she, further,has waived all communications between herself and counsel relating to her counsel's authority to enter into settlement negotiations on her behalf, her counsel's authority to enter into a stipulated permanent injunction on her behalf, and settlement negotiations including drafts, II, concerning the stipulated permanent injunction.

ORDER

NOW TO WIT, this23rd day of April2015, this matter having come before the Court for the Court to make a determination of whether or not Vera Scroggins should be punished for her Indirect civil contempt,and after argument and statements given by counsel, as well as Vera Scroggins, it is hereby ordered that the Defendant, Vera Scroggins, pay to Cabot Oil and Gas corporation a fine in the amount of One Thousand ($1,000.00) Dollars, the fine being based upon a portion of Cabot Oil and Gas corporation's attorneys fees incurred enforcing this courts Order of March 27th, 2015, after the violation of January16th, 2015 by Vera Scroggins. It is further ordered that Vera Scroggins shall have forty-five(45) days from the date of the entry of this order to make the required payments described above. It's further ordered that should Vera Scroggins fail to make the said payment within the stated time period, she may be subjected to incarceration at the Susquehanna county correctional Facility until such time as she pays the fine so-ordered by the Court.

A Cabot Oil and Gas contractor lied about Vera's whereabouts to punish her for speaking out against Cabot's right to contaminate. That is the sort of thing the gas and oil industry does in America.

