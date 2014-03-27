Don't Frack in Sac. Californians Against Fracking Huge Rally March 15, 2014

On Saturday, the largest anti-fracking protest in California's history took place in Sacramento. Organizers called on California Gov. Jerry Brown to ban fracking in California. The rally, which was organized by Californians Against Fracking and a long list of partner organizations, drew thousands of people who came from all over California to voice their opposition. Watch on YouTube

Californians Against Fracking is a coalition of environmental, business, health, agriculture, labor, political, and environmental justice organizations working to win a statewide ban on fracking in California.

Fracking, the toxic process of extracting oil or gas by blasting water and industrial chemicals underground, poses a direct and immediate threat to the drinking water, air, food, health, wildlife, climate, and economy of California. Oil companies have already begun fracking in our state and plan to massively expand the practice in an effort to extract an estimated 15 billion barrels of oil in the Monterey Shale, a rock formation that stretches from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Los Angeles Basin.

Californians Against Fracking

Unconventional Hydraulic fracturing, or Fracking, has a fairly short history, although the Industry likes to say that have been at it for over 50 years. The technology needed to turn a vertical drill sideways and drill horizontally has been with us for just over 10 years. Today, Horizontal wells often stretch 2 miles underground.

Here is an excellent and in depth explanation of Hydraulic Fracturing, or fracking.

Earthworksaction.org

_____________________________________________

The following are all the links we used for "Don't Frack in Sac":

Local coverage

Channel 13: protesters-descend-on-capitol-to-condemn-fracking/

rt.com Spanish Coverage

news10: thousands-rally-at-fracking-protest/6471383/

Many audio clips are from the Earth Focus Film: Click here to Watch Fracking Hell

An original investigative report by Earth Focus and UK's Ecologist Film Unit looks at the risks of natural gas development in the Marcellus Shale. From toxic chemicals in drinking water to unregulated interstate dumping of potentially radioactive waste that experts fear can contaminate water supplies in major population centers including New York City, are the health consequences worth the economic gains?

2:00: James Northrup quote from Fracking Hell (@6:24)

More on the Toxic Chemical cocktail used in Fracking:

This is the Industry's own coverage of what chemicals they may use in fracking. Some chemicals are treade secrets and will not be included. They are kept secret by Industry.

http://fracfocus.org/

Toxic Chemicals in Frackfluid

A 2011 congressional report on the chemicals used in hydraulic fracking, states that the 14 leading hydraulic fracturing companies in the U.S. injected 10.2 million gallons of more than 650 products that contained chemicals that are known or possible human carcinogens, regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act, or listed as hazardous air pollutants.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com/scary-chemicals-used-in-hydraulic-fracking-2012-3?op=1#ixzz2x2k8IkZJ

2:43: Norma Fiorentino from Fracking Hell (@5:01)

Norma Fiorentino's drinking water well was a time bomb. For weeks, workers in her small northeastern Pennsylvania town had been plumbing natural gas deposits from a drilling rig a few hundred yards away. They cracked the earth and pumped in fluids to force the gas out. Somehow, stray gas worked into tiny crevasses in the rock, leaking upward into the aquifer and slipping quietly into Fiorentino's well. Then, according to the state's working theory, a motorized pump turned on in her well house, flicked a spark and caused a New Year's morning blast that tossed aside a concrete slab weighing several thousand pounds.

Fiorentino wasn't home at the time, so it's difficult to know exactly what happened. But afterward, state officials found methane, the largest component of natural gas, in her drinking water. If the fumes that built up in her well house had collected in her basement, the explosion could have killed her.

http://www.propublica.org/article/officials-in-three-states-pin-water-woes-on-gas-drilling-426

2:55 The wonderful Caleen Sisk

Caleen Sisk is the Spiritual Leader and Tribal Chief of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, who practice their traditional culture and ceremonies in their territory along the McCloud River watershed in Northern California.

http://www.winnememwintu.us/caleen-sisk/

3:35 Carolyn Knapp from Fracking Hell (@6:00)

Five years ago, Carol French and Carolyn Knapp's families each leased their Pennsylvania dairy farms, hoping to cash in on the boom. Since 2005, 3,893 wells have been drilled in the state.

Carolyn Knapp told CBS News, "I lived here all my life, there was drilling, wells dr.illed in our area. And we did not see the massive trucks or the fracturing equipment, the industrial equipment that we see today."

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/fracking-safety-debated-amid-drilling-boom/

3:50 Terry Greenwood Contamination victim

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI_81WwSLbM&index=22&list=PLazR_px5BoqpuSz-UIMvMRL9tXOPF7aPU

Pennsylvania farmer Terry Greenwood said in an interview last week that the negative impacts his animals have been experiencing for years due to gas drilling got even worse: of the thirteen cows remaining on his farm, not one gave birth to a live calf in 2011.

gas-drilling-impacts-pa-farmer-terry-greenwoods-cows-gave-birth-to-zero-calves-this-year-after-ten-dead-calves-in-2008

4:00 Professor Anthony Ingraffea from Fracking Hell (@ 7:45)

Excellent talk on Fracking Myths:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oPqlAAR94U

A new study published in the journal of Environmental Science and Technology has found high levels of radiation and salinity in a creek near a drilling wastewater treatment facility in western Pennsylvania.

http://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2013/10/03/high-levels-of-radiation-found-in-creek-near-drilling-wastewater-site-in-western-pa/

http://www.nrdc.org/energy/files/fracking-wastewater-fullreport.pdf

http://www.nytimes.com/2012/05/04/nyregion/wastewater-is-an-issue-in-hydrofracking.html?_r=0

Some oil platforms are discharging wastewater directly into the Santa Barbara Channel, according to a government document.

http://ecowatch.com/2013/11/15/fracking-industry-pumping-toxic-wastewater-in-coastal-waters/

4:25 James Northrup quote from Fracking Hell (@11:40)

Fracking Wastewater Can Be Highly Radioactive

Its contents remain mostly a mystery. But fracking wastewater has revealed one of its secrets: It can be highly radioactive. And yet no agency really regulates its handling, transport or disposal. First of a four-part series on radiation in fracking wastewater.

http://readersupportednews.org/news-section2/312-16/15754-fracking-wastewater-can-be-highly-radioactive

http://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffmcmahon/2013/04/24/fracking-truck-sets-off-radiation-alarm-at-landfill/

http://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/122-a50/

4:34 Study Reveals Dangerous Levels of Radioactivity Near Fracking Waste Sites

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvbxQRjpB4c

4:56 Hundreds of water-contamination complaints filed in US

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Le4ku-xMqw8

5:15 Lisa Song on Democracy now speaking about air polltion from fracking

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-ScQ47DgAU

Fracking the Eagle Ford Shale: Big Oil and Bad Air on the Texas Prairie is an eight-month investigation by InsideClimate News, the Center for Public Integrity and The Weather Channel.

Award-winning reporters reveal the dangers of releasing a toxic soup of chemicals into the air from oil and gas drilling and expose how little the Texas government knows about such pollution in its own state. They also show that the Texas legislature is intent on keeping it that way.

http://insideclimatenews.org/news/20140218/fracking-eagle-ford-shale-big-oil-bad-air-texas-prairie-multimedia

6:15 Katherine Hudson from the "No Fracking Way" Intelligence Squared Debate (@4:35)

Natural gas, touted for its environmental, economic, and national security benefits, is often thought of as the fuel that will "bridge" our transition from oil and coal to renewables. The ability to extract natural gas from shale formations through a method called hydraulic fracturing has unleashed vast, untapped sources—by some estimates, the U.S. now sits on a 100-year supply. But contamination from toxic chemicals used in the fracking process has been the source of increasing health and environmental concerns. Can natural gas be part of a clean energy solution, or is it a dangerous roadblock to a fossil-free future?

(The result of the debate was NO, NO fracking way do harms outweigh benefits of fracking)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOH1eyiy65o

6:40 the wonderful Pennie Opal Plant

As part of her activism, for the last three years, Ms. Plant has organized an Indigenous Women’s Poetry/Music event in order to celebrate International Women’s Day at Gathering Tribes Gallery. She also participates each year in the Solano Stroll, a fair and street parade sponsored by the Berkeley and Albany Chamber of Commerce. In 2013, Ms. Plant (as Gathering Tribes Gallery) organized a float that consisted of a truck bed carrying some members of All Nations Drum singing and Idle No More SF members playing hand drum while singing the Warrior Woman song from the Canadian First Nations.

http://nativenewsonline.net/currents/celebration-womens-history-month-honoring-native-women/

http://www.gatheringtribes.com/about