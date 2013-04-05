Roy Blunt WROTE & Snuck In the Monsanto Protection Act! Found Audio of Roy!

Missouri Congressman Roy Blunt (R) spent the month of December screwing the America people from the safety of the hallowed halls of congress, writing the Monsanto Protection Act WITH Monsanto. Nothing new. Especially after Citizens United. But Roy's work was so odious, he was embarrassed top put his name on it, so he inserted the Monsanto Protection Act into the Continuing Resolution required to be signed to stop a government shut down. Watch on YouTube

