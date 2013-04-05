Newsvine

Hope Forpeace

 

About Producer AK Productions Articles: 22 Seeds: 30 Comments: 520 Since: Jan 2008

Roy Blunt WROTE & Snuck In the Monsanto Protection Act! Found Audio of Roy!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Hope Forpeace
Fri Apr 5, 2013 2:43 PM
Discuss:

Missouri Congressman Roy Blunt (R) spent the month of December screwing the America people from the safety of the hallowed halls of congress, writing the Monsanto Protection Act WITH Monsanto. Nothing new. Especially after Citizens United. But Roy's work was so odious, he was embarrassed top put his name on it, so he inserted the Monsanto Protection Act into the Continuing Resolution required to be signed to stop a government shut down.

Missouri Congressman Roy Blunt (R) spent the month of December screwing the America people from the safety of the hallowed halls of congress, writing the Monsanto Protection Act WITH Monsanto. Nothing new. Especially after Citizens United. But Roy's work was so odious, he was embarrassed to put his name on it, so he anonymously inserted the Monsanto Protection Act into the Continuing Resolution which was required to be signed to stop a government shut down.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor