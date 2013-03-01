Choose Reality: Climate Change Deniers in their own Words

Crippling drought. Devastating wildfires. Superstorm Sandy. Climate has come home -- and the American people get it. 2012 was the hottest year on record in the US. The right calls that Global Cooling. Empirical evidence like super storms, high temperature records and massive ice melts are easily disregarded by conservatives today. They are trained by the fossil fuel interests to preach that global warming means the earth is getting cooler. We've had 333 strait months of higher then normal temperatures. Watch on YouTube

Listen to deniers of global warming in their own words. It would be funny, if it was not so horrible.

And a great article to chew on:

Sikora: Climate-change deniers clearly wrong

The longevity and persistence of uninformed ideas is truly amazing. In the Jan. 24 guest column by Kansas City Star editorial board member E. Thomas McClanahan headlined “Whatever happens, it’s climate change,” we are yet again confronted with the naive, downright ignorant ideas of global warming deniers.

McClanahan declares global warming has ceased and that the “greens” and climatologists have made “a semantic adjustment” from the phrase “global warming” to the term “climate change” “to account for the annoying lack of statistically significant global warming in recent years.” What hat did he pull that idea out of?

It’s not semantics, but cause and effect. As the Earth’s atmosphere gets warmer, climates will change. The world, though, is not a terrarium in a bottle. This planet has many different climates, due to its size as well as mechanisms including the temperature differential between polar regions and the equator, the vast size of the oceans and their currents, the jet stream in the atmosphere, prevailing wind systems and the huge size of continental land masses, to name just a few. To think that if the global environment heats up even a little, the effect will be the same everywhere, is ignorant. That’s why the effects of global warming are called climate change. It’s not, as deniers think, a convenient semantic adjustment.

As for McClanahan’s assertion that there’s been a lack of significant warming since 1998, how does he explain that in September 2012, summer ice cover of the Arctic Ocean, as measured by satellite, was the lowest ever recorded, and that even the winter ice cover in December 2012 was close to a half-million square miles less than the average for the years 1979 to 2000?

Even if one insists on considering air temperatures only, how does McClanahan explain that 2012 was the hottest year overall on record for the 48 contiguous United States, and the fourth-hottest globally? Also recently, the highest temperatures ever recorded for Australia have occurred, forcing the Australian Bureau of Meteorology to institute two new colors for their weather maps for temperatures from 122 degrees to 129 degrees Fahrenheit.

Climate-change deniers seem to have taken a cue from Romney campaign pollster Neil Newhouse, who stated, “We are not going to let our campaign be dictated by fact-checkers.” The Republican chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, Lamar Smith of Texas, has blasted the media as “lap dogs” for not devoting enough air time to climate-change deniers.

During his political career, Smith has taken a half-million dollars from oil and gas interests, and just last year he took $10,000 from Koch Industries. I guess that answers the rhetorical question I posed above, “What hat did he pull that idea out of?” As if we didn’t know.

Walter B. Sikora

