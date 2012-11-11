The right has labeled Obama a big spender until we all are sick of hearing it. It's their platform. It's a lie.
In reality, Bush's spending far outstrips Obama's.
Cost of Bush's policies = $5.1 Trillion. Cost of Obama's policies = $983 Billion.
Yet the right has made Obama's big spending a main post in their platform. This Big Lie is susceptible to the Big Truth .... if the left informs the nation of the level of lie mongering, finally, the radical right take over ew have been suffer for the past 12 years will dissipate! Won't THAT be helpful??
http://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/adding-to-the-deficit-bush-vs-obama/2012/01/31/gIQAQ0kFgQ_graphic.html
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/ezra-klein/wp/2012/09/05/the-three-best-charts-on-how-clintons-surpluses-became-bush-and-obamas-deficits/
http://voices.washingtonpost.com/ezra-klein/2010/11/the_bush_tax_cuts_effect_on_th.html
http://articles.marketwatch.com/2012-05-22/commentary/31802270_1_spending-federal-budget-drunken-sailor
