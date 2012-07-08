Libertarian Obamaphobic Rhetoric.

Obamaphobia T-Shirt

Taken from a Tea Party website.

The following is one side of a conversation typical of those I have with libertarians commenting on youtube. How close are his statements to fact? Are they a good example of libertarian thinking in America today? We will be examining the intersection of fact and fiction in our current political process in this article and adding more as we go..

Link to comments:http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ_BNfWUp20&lc=u7EvTj9C0AQLp3TG77rLz6MQE66HOLVH9u1XZoGhvyY&feature=inbox

From a "christian" conservative's website.

We're starting with the libertarian's statements and will ad in answers as we go:

"Bush gets us 2 trillion in debt, Obama gets us 27 trillion in debt.

Bush starts a war, Obama starts five wars

Bush has a Goldman Sachs infiltrator in his cabinet, Obama has about a dozen

Obama signs hundreds more "executive orders" than Bush, including giving himself the privilege to torture, kill and imprison without due process, to seize property and﻿ even the labor of people if he thinks there is an "emergency".

It was Obama who walked up to the white house press camera and proudly boasted that he had killed Bin Laden without due process, without a confession, without a trial, without evidence.

He just kills people.

You are﻿ apparently unfamiliar with Obama's signing orders. They do look like Bush and Cheney's.

There is a new illness, "Left-Wing Blindness".

Why are we in any wars!!??

Left-right is a silly diversion to distract all of us from the real contest: individual rights against collectivist oppression.

You can't commit a large crime unless﻿ you have a large organization Corporations and government are not your friend.

People in government actually laugh out loud at our expectation that they are caring public servant angels bestowing love and goodies for all of us.

I have never used the term "trickle down" as﻿ a valid economic theory. That is a media neuro-lingual conditioning term that means nothing.

Regulation is always written in favor of, and often by, the regulated entity. Regulation leads to monopoly control by corporations that cab by "regulation" to protect them from competitors.

The "elite" you refer to are mostly progressive democrats.

If Obama is not supporting neocon policy, then why has he not ended the wars?

Why is his government still contracting and colluding with (your﻿ list) LOGCAP, TITAN, CACI, KBR, blackwater, Chalabi, Bremer? Obama and Cheney ARE ON THE SAME TEAM.

Why is he invading more countries?

Why in the world would your "progressive" media report Obama's﻿ murders?

THEY ARE PUPPETS. Something is controlling your government and getting﻿ you all worked up with a diversionary fictional horse race called "conservative-progressive". Find the real common denominator. You are getting warm.

"Democrats are Warmongers"

Obamney - from a Libertarian website

You are only including "on﻿ the books" debt, you are not including future committed obligations. The Federal Reserve distributed 27 Trillion in taxpayer guarantees against existing derivative failures. Obama approved that. The mainstream media never mentioned it.

Obama, however, has, I believe at least TWELVE Goldman Sachs alumni IN HIS IMMEDIATE CABINET, more world-bank infiltrators than in ANY PRESIDENTIAL CABINET IN HISTORY. That is why 27 billion is disappearing and that is why you don't know about it. It is a LOOTING of the American taxpayer﻿ WITH OBAMA as enabler.

You think that if we just get rid of those evil greedy corporations then government will be good? No one in government is greedy too?

PEOPLE IN GOVERNMENT USE CORPORATIONS TO MAKE THEMSELVES RICH.

That's what people do when you give them power. That's why﻿ they fight their way to power! You will never reduce corporate influence and corruption UNLESS YOU REDUCE THE POWER AND SIZE OF GOVERNMENT AT THE SAME TIME. THEY ARE PARTNERS.

Dems fight to reign in corporate power"!!?? You've been listening to too many campaign speeches! Have you noticed the DEM voting record? Voting for the bailouts, voting for wars, voting for Monsanto's GMO patent﻿ protections!!?? Voting to force thermerisol-laced vaccinations on you, me and everyone else in return for envelopes full of cash from pharmaceutical companies?

When﻿ Dems control congress they don't reform regulations, quite the reverse.

Please drop the "Con" fixation. Nobody is talking about that. Regulations are corporate tools﻿ for protecting monopolies and corrupt political "revenue streams". Read some regulations and you'll see what I am talking about.

There is a great article (Intelhub) talking about the 27 trillion bailout you never heard of. Lord James Blackheath in UK, House of Lords, explains it very well in a video from the floor of Parliament.

George Bush declare "victory" in Iraq. That was over five years﻿ ago. You really believe we will have no troops in Iraq under Obama? We have over some 600 military bases in 75 countries. Obama has not pulled any of them yet. He said he would shut down Guantanamo Bay. He personally authorized extension of Guantanamo Bay.

Under Obama we have conducted overt military operations in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Libya, Yemen and now Syria. This does not include the black ops in Egypt and elsewhere.﻿ Obama is Cheney's dream puppet. Who needs Biden?

Neocons defend Cheney, Bush and the corporate structure. No matter bow clearly I spell it out you reflexively apply the "evil" classification you love, the demonizing "neocon" label. You have not comprehended my posts at all. Go back and review. I am the﻿ farthest thing from a neocon you will ever see.

You truly seem to be drinking the Kool-Aid. Dems are pro-corporation because that's where they go to collect﻿ their guilt money. Dems are total sellouts. Look at the contributions! It's public record!

You thought no Democrat voted or corrupt regulations? Do you take the time to examine Dem voting records? You speak like the idea never occurred to you. Do you think Dems take less corporate money that Reps'? They take MORE. By posturing as "anti-business" they RAKE﻿ IT IN! Look at the actual contribution numbers!

In a collective (ie: big government), individual rights are gone. Rep's want big government for war, Dem's want big government for a welfare-dependent poverty class. Notice that both want big government?﻿ Yes, they are both supporting the same evil. An oppressive, super-wealthy "public/private partnership" that makes individual liberties impossible.

You﻿ are trying to invent your own opposition. Whatever you are talking about, it is not in response to what I am saying. You seem pathologically unable to recognize the support that Democrats give to corporate power. Democrat take as many, or more, contributions from corporations, THE SAME corporations, as any other party. You seem to be unable to grasp this.

In the 1990's Barney Frank wrote a letter to Fannie Mae telling them that government would back any loan they made,﻿ and to create as many "new homeowners" as possible. That has led to the biggest foreclosure disaster and corporate land-grab in our nation's history, more foreclosures than the "great depression". Frank CREATED the financial meltdown.

The Frank-Dodd act GIVES MORE POWER to the Federal Reserve,﻿ the EXACT criminal cabal that just looted our nation's treasury! There is NOTHING about Frank-Dodd that reduces the power of private banks over our currency, debt and taxes"

Standard libertarian rhetoric seems covered here - although they focus more on the Fed usually. I find the main points are these:

There is no difference between our two main parties.

Government can only be corrupt.

Obama is no different than Cheney.

Obama is more of a warmonger than Cheney.

Obama kills people.

Democrats don;t reform regulation when in power.

Barney Frank and Fannie and Freddie cause the Great Bush Meltdown of 2008.

Regulations only benefit large Corporations and hurt small business.

The commenter is free to let me know if I missed any there.

I would ad to that, in terms of Libertarian platform, here are a few more points:

All regulation must be removed from all markets. Pure Free Markets are the only answer to our economic/political issues.

Massively lower taxes on the top 20% that owns 93% of US financial wealth.

End the Federal Reserve.

Give states the right to legalize virtually anything at their discretion.