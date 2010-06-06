In our America, 20% of us own 93% of the wealth. The bottom 80% make due on 7% of total wealth. Conservatives would call that Capitalism at work. In fact, the Conservative answer to the Economic Crisis of 2008 was tax cuts for the top 20%. In fact, though you never hear this in the news, a full half of the stimulus package was tax cuts for business and top earners. It's estimated that at the pace they have maintained for the past 8 years, by 2050 the top 20% will own 95% of total wealth, leaving 5% for 80% of Americans to share. For every one percent of total wealth lost by the lower classes, 1 million more of them fall below the poverty line. The effect of more and more people sharing less and less resources is clear and distressing.
Skewed Wealth Distribution and the Roots of the Economic Crisis
Seeded on Sun Jun 6, 2010 10:10 AM
