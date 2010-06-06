Newsvine

Skewed Wealth Distribution and the Roots of the Economic Crisis

View Original Article: LA Progressive
Seeded on Sun Jun 6, 2010 10:10 AM
In our America, 20% of us own 93% of the wealth. The bottom 80% make due on 7% of total wealth. Conservatives would call that Capitalism at work. In fact, the Conservative answer to the Economic Crisis of 2008 was tax cuts for the top 20%. In fact, though you never hear this in the news, a full half of the stimulus package was tax cuts for business and top earners. It's estimated that at the pace they have maintained for the past 8 years, by 2050 the top 20% will own 95% of total wealth, leaving 5% for 80% of Americans to share. For every one percent of total wealth lost by the lower classes, 1 million more of them fall below the poverty line. The effect of more and more people sharing less and less resources is clear and distressing.

