This is the house that Dick built

This is the policy

That rules in the house that Dick built.

This is the think tank

That shaped the policy

That rules in the house that Dick built.

This is the Neocon, That founded the think tank, That shaped the policy That rules in the house that Dick built.

This is the dogma, That created the Neocon, That founded the think tank, That shaped the policy That rules in the house that Dick built.

This is the corporation with the power agenda, That promotes the dogma, That created the Neocon, That founded the think tank, That shaped the policy That rules in the house that Dick built.

This is the CEO encrusted in gold, That runs the corporation with the power agenda, That promotes the dogma, That created the Neocon, That founded the think tank, That shaped the policy That rules in the house that Dick built.

This is the country whose soul was sold, to the CEO encrusted in gold, That runs the corporation with the power agenda, That promotes the dogma, That created the Neocon, That founded the think tank, That shaped the policy That rules in the house that Dick built.