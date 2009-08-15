Conservative Rhetoric vs Fact

The following are the answers to protests posted on my youtube video, "No More Dick", by a conservative blogger aiming to undermine my use of facts. What I share are lists from my research. My goal is always to get as close to the facts as I possibly can, that's the best any of us can do. I do try to be brief. This is in no way meant to cover each topic in detail, that would take a book.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions,

Peace! Hope

"Saddam was close to enriched uranium a WMD program"

WASHINGTON — When the United States invaded Iraq last year to disarm Saddam Hussein's regime, there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq or any facilities to build them, according to a definitive report released Wednesday.

The 1,000-page report by chief weapons searcher Charles Duelfer, a document that President Bush said would represent the last word on the issue, confirms earlier findings and undermines much of the Bush administration's case about the Iraq weapons threat, though it does say Saddam intended to restart his weapons programs once United Nations sanctions were lifted.

Using the research of the 1,700-member Iraq Survey Group, Duelfer concluded that Saddam ordered his arsenal of chemical and biological weapons destroyed in 1991 and 1992 and halted nuclear weapons development, all in hopes of lifting crippling economic sanctions.

http://www.usatoday.com/news/world/iraq/2004-10-06-wmd_x.htm

"In neither case did the weapons prove effective as a chemical munitions, and US military officials in Baghdad said the bomb makers may not have known what they were using.

The mustard gas in the mortar round was old and decayed, and the artillery round that contained sarin needed to be fired to effectively combine the chemical elements into a deadly nerve gas.

Although Iraq was known to have tested, produced and used thousands of mustard rounds during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, it admitted only to producing and testing only several hundred rounds containing sarin in the late 1980s." http://www.spacewar.com/2004/040525222018.kkin0q9m.html

The weapons are thought to be manufactured before 1991 so they would not be proof of an ongoing WMD program in the 1990s. http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2006/06/22/report-hundreds-wmds-iraq/

Joe Wilson's article in the NYT on "What I DID NOT find in Africa", namely that Iraq attempting to purchase yellowcake from Niger.

http://www.nytimes.com/2003/07/06/opinion/06WILS.html?scp=1&sq=what%20i%20didn't%20find%20in%20iraq&st=cse

"Experimented w/gas on innocents all the time Kurds"

"He experimented with gas/biological WMDs on innocents all the time"

We sold him the stuff.

"All the time" is the issue:

"Survivors described a chemical weapons attack on their villages in testimony Tuesday at the trial of Saddam Hussein, telling of poisonous clouds of gas that killed children and blinded residents during a military offensive against Kurds in 1987."

http://www.usatoday.com/news/world/iraq/2006-08-22-saddam-trial_x.htm

We were supporting Saddam Hussein at that time. In fact we were selling him weapons to fight Iran. This was not ongoing or recent.

We doubled support for Saddam even as and after he gassed the Kurds.

The US refused to cosponsor a bill in the UN to criticize Saddam's murder of the Kurds.

Please share more linksyou might have to support that idea. Thanks.

"Yellowcake used in reactors as well as weapons"

That's where the Non-Fissile part comes in.

"Yellowcake uranium is a commonly traded commodity used for nuclear power generation. It is not enriched and cannot be used without first going through a complicated enrichment process, but because of the unstable nature of Iraq, the United States and the Iraqi government decided it should be moved out of that country. Iraq has no nuclear power generating plants." said Pentagon spokesman Brian Whitman.

http://www.cnn.com/2008/US/07/07/iraq.uranium/

"While yellowcake alone is not considered potent enough for a so-called "dirty bomb" — a conventional explosive that disperses radioactive material — it could stir widespread panic if incorporated in a blast. Yellowcake also can be enriched for use in reactors and, at higher levels, nuclear weapons using sophisticated equipment."

http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/25546334/

"Facilities in Port Hope (Canada) will refine more than 500 tonnes of "yellowcake" uranium — the seed material for higher-grade nuclear enrichment."

http://www.cbc.ca/canada/story/2008/07/07/ont-uranium.html

"Cheney told the truth about the threat".

"CIA went back 10 years, examined 20,00 documents, 75,000 pages found no connection

Tenent told Bush explicitly there was no connection, it's al Qaeda in Afgan not Iraq"

"The Dark Side" Frontline PBS

Yellowcake

See Joe Wilson's article in NYT.

http://www.nytimes.com/2003/07/06/opinion/06WILS.html?scp=1&sq=what%20i%20didn't%20find%20in%20iraq&st=cse

Cheney was still using the yellowcake from Niger intel, so Wilson wrote the article in the NYT. After Cheney saw it, his office leaked, through Scooter Libby who was later found guilty, the name of Wilson's wife who was a CIA agent. She lost her career and was endangered in her post, as were all working with her at that time.

This is another good article on the subject:

http://www.carnegieendowment.org/publications/index.cfm?fa=view&id=1595&proj=znpp

Atta in Prague

In his report a year ago, Glenn A. Fine, the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department, rejected the possibility of Atta's April visit. In the document, he asserted that two days before the supposed Prague meeting, Atta flew from Virginia Beach to New York and, 70 hours later, was again in Florida. Atta could have managed the Prague meeting only with difficulty. No photographs exist. http://www.worldpress.org/Europe/1684.cfm

Biological weapons

The sections of the report concerned with assessments of Iraq's biological weapons programs, chemical weapons programs, and delivery systems contain extensive discussion of the problem of inadequate "human intelligence" for intelligence gathering in Iraq. There is discussion of "CURVEBALL," an Iraqi defector who provided much of the information regarding Iraq's alleged mobile bioweapons labs, although much of the material in this part of the report has been redacted. The report concludes that the October 2002 NIE and other statements regarding Iraq's biological and chemical WMD and associated delivery systems were for the most part not supported by the underlying intelligence data supplied to the Committee.

Committee Chairman Pat Roberts told NBC's Tim Russert that "Curveball really provided 98 percent of the assessment as to whether or not the Iraqis had a biological weapon." This was in despite the fact that "nobody inside the U.S. government had ever actually spoken to the informant—except for a single Pentagon analyst, who concluded the man was an alcoholic and utterly useless as a source."

After learning the intelligence provided by Curveball was going to be used as the "backbone" of the case for war, the Pentagon analyst wrote a letter to the CIA expressing his concerns. The Deputy of the CIA Counter Proliferation Unit quickly responded by saying:

"Let's keep in mind the fact that this war's going to happen regardless of what Curve Ball said or didn't say. The Powers That Be probably aren't terribly interested in whether Curve Ball knows what he's talking about."

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senate_Report_of_Pre-war_Intelligence_on_Iraq

2 Senate reports were completed on the intel that was used by the administration to promote war and what was found to be truth later. Both found massive misude of intelligence:

Senate Report on Pre-war Intelligence on Iraq found pre-invation intelligence was misused and misrepresented.

http://intelligence.senate.gov/080605/phase2a.pdf

Phase II of the report was publicly released on Thursday June 5, 2008 investigates whether statements by US Government officials were substantiated by intelligence reports.

"This was a bi-partisan majority report (10-5) and "details inappropriate, sensitive intelligence activities conducted by the DoD's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, without the knowledge of the Intelligence Community or the State Department." It concludes that the US Administration "repeatedly presented intelligence as fact when in reality it was unsubstantiated, contradicted, or even non-existent. As a result, the American people were led to believe that the threat from Iraq was much greater than actually existed." These included President Bush's statements of a partnership between Iraq and Al Qa'ida, that Saddam Hussein was preparing to give weapons of mass destruction to terrorist groups, and Iraq's capability to produce chemical weapons."

"The report documents significant instances in which the Administration went beyond what the Intelligence community knew or believed to be true in making public claims"

http://intelligence.senate.gov/080605/phase2a.pdf

There is much more information on the rest of the intel that drove us to war: Alluminum tubes, which, while claimed by the administration to be only used in nuclear weapons, in fact it was found they COULD NOT be used as such. Iraq training facilities for Al Qaeda was extracted from AL Libby under torture in Egypt after we gave him to Egypt. He later recanted and the info was found to be erroneous and a product of torture, given to get the torture to stop. The Senate Intelligence reports cover them all.

"Private contractors have always made profit, always happens - if there is profit to be made…"

You might be thinking of the defense industry, Boeing, Lockheed, arms makers, etc. The private contractors we talk about are the companies in Iraq doing anything from cooking to building to driving to security to .... anything. Things that in all previous wars the army mostly did. That's why the ratio is important. Dick invented this as Secretary of Defense under Bush1. We did a study and found that private companies could do much of the militaries work, he claimed more cheaply, in practice it didn't turn out like that. Iraq was practice.

Should fire departments and police stations be privatized, since profit could be made there?

Just a thought

"The modern private military industry emerged at the start of the 1990s, driven by three dynamics: the end of the Cold War, transformations in the nature of warfare that blurred the lines between soldiers and civilians, and a general trend toward privatization and outsourcing of government functions around the world. These three forces fed into each other."

http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/warriors/contractors/

Halliburton's prime contracts with the Pentagon jumped from $483 million in Fiscal Year 2002 to $3.9 billion in Fiscal year 2003, and increase of almost 700%.

http://www.worldpolicy.org/projects/arms/updates/table022404.html

"Eisenhower's concern about the Military Industrial Complex, his worries have unfortunately come true. He was worried that priorities are set by what benefits corporations as opposed to what benefit's the country" John McCain

"Cheney not hell bent for war"

Characterized as "Hell bent for war" by Collin Powell during meetings between 9/11 and invasion in Bob Woodwards book. "Plan of Attck" after 500 hours of interviews with all principles.

"Conservatives do not support war for profit"

If you are conservative you support conservative policy. This is obviously conservative policy.

Most Neocon Foreign Policy comes from Project for a New American Century, which Cheney helped found in 1997. Their stated and published policy is highly summarized here:

Worldwide "Pax Americana". The U.S. needs to project sufficient power worldwide to enforce Pax Americana. The strategic "transformation" of the U.S. military into an imperialistic force of global domination would require a huge increase in defense spending to "a minimum need to raise defense spending from 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 3.8 percent with the addition of $15 to 20$ billion annually. It should be noted that George W. Bush had requested $379 billion in his most recent budget proposal which is exactly the 3.8 percent called for in the PNAC plan.

PNAC members in the Cheney administration:

- John Bolton is Undersecretary of State.

- Stephen Cambone is head of the Pentagon's Office of Program, Analysis and Evaluation.

- Eliot Cohen is a member of the Defense Policy Board, which advises Rumsfeld.

- Devon Cross is a member of the Defense Policy Board, which advises Rumsfeld.

- I. Lewis Libby is Chief of Staff to Vice President Dick Cheney. Later found guilty of exposing Valerie Plame

- Dov Zakheim is Comptroller for the Defense Department.

- Other founders of PNAC include Vice-President Dick Cheney , Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, William J. Bennett (Reagan's former Education

Secretary), and Zalmay Khalilzad (Bush's Ambassador to Afghanistan).

http://www.newamericancentury.org/

Corporations do not put soldiers in danger for profit (loosely translated)

"An investigation by The Washington Post found that Crescent violated U.S. military regulations while being paid millions of dollars to support the U.S.-led mission in Iraq. The company routinely sacrificed safety to cut costs. On the day of the kidnappings, just seven Crescent guards protected the immense convoy as it drove through southern Iraq, a force that security experts described as inadequate to fend off a major attack."

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/07/28/AR2007072801407.html

"Five Obstructions" By Brookings Institue

"The mixed record of PMFs(Contractors) in Iraq points to some of the underlying problems and questions related to the industry's increasing role in U.S. policy. Five broad policy dilemmas are raised by the increasing privatization of the military.

The first involves the question of profit in a military context. To put it bluntly, the incentives of a private company do not always align with its clients' interests—or the public good.

Still more worrisome from a policy standpoint is the question of lost control. Even when contractors do military jobs, they remain private businesses and thus fall outside the military chain of command and justice systems. Unlike military units, PMFs retain a choice over which contracts they will take and can abandon or suspend operations for any reason, including if they become too dangerous or unprofitable.

There are insufficient controls over who can work for these firms and for whom these firms can work. The recruiting, screening, and hiring of individuals for public military roles is left in private hands. In Iraq, this problem was magnified by the gold-rush effect: many firms entering the market were either entirely new to the business or had rapidly expandedthey can accomplish public ends through private means. In other words, they allow governments to carry out actions that would not otherwise be possible, such as those that would not gain legislative or public approval. Sometimes, such freedom is beneficial: it can allow countries to fill unrecognized or unpopular strategic needs. But it also disconnects the public from its foreign policy, removing certain activities from popular oversight.

The increased use of private contractors by the U.S. government in Colombia is one illustration of this trend: by hiring PMFs, the Bush administration has circumvented congressional limits on the size and scope of the U.S. military's involvement in Colombia's civil war. The use of PMFs in Iraq is another example: by privatizing parts of the U.S. mission, the Bush administration has dramatically lowered the political price for its Iraq policies.

PMFs also create legal dilemmas, the fourth sort of policy challenge they raise. On both the personal and the corporate level, there is a striking absence of regulation, oversight, and enforcement

Some in the military worry, on the other hand, that the PMF boom could endanger the health of their profession and resent the way these firms exploit skills learned at public expense for private profit. They also fear that the expanding PMF marketplace will hurt the military's ability to retain talented soldiers. Contractors in the PMF industry can make anywhere from two to ten times what they make in the regular military; in Iraq, former special forces troops can earn as much as $1,000 a day.

http://www.brookings.edu/articles/2005/0301usdepartmentofdefense_singer.aspx

"Eisenhower's concern about the Military Industrial Complex, his words have unfortunately come true. He was worried that priorities are set by what benefits corporations as opposed to what benefit's the country" John McCain

"Iraq for Sale:War Profiteers" available to you to watch right now by watching the playlist I have of the same name.

"Cheney did not have a policy of supreme presidential power"

Watching from inside the White house, developed opinion that the power of the Presidency had been dangerously eroded by Nixon and Reagan in Iran/Contra. Believed Nixon should have had the ability to be above the law, as well as Reagan selling arms to Iran.

"Much of what President Reagan did in his actions toward Nicaragua and Iran were constitutionally protected exercises of inherent Presidential powers." November 1987

Congressman Richard Cheney, ranking Republican on the congressional committee investigating the Iran-contra affair. David Addington was his aide

"I think you have to preserve the prerogative of the President in extraordinary circumstances not to notify the Congress at all of covert actions. 1987 The NewsHour

The vice president believes that Congress has very few powers to actually constrain the president and the executive branch," former Justice Department attorney Marty Lederman, "He believes the president should have the final word -- indeed the only word -- on all matters within the executive branch."

It's actually well known he takes this opinion.

"Torture saved LA"

Complete information is not known on that yet, as some intel is still not released.

http://www.vanityfair.com/magazine/2008/12/torture200812 Vanity Faire

A timeline put out by the White House does have the plan being foiled in 2002:

"In 2002, we broke up a plot by KSM to hijack an airplane and fly it into the tallest building on the West Coast. During a hearing at Guantanamo Bay two months ago, KSM stated that the intended target was the Library Tower in Los Angeles."

http://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2007/05/20070523.html

..although Khalid Shak Muhammed was not captured until 3/2003:

http://www.pbs.org/frontlineworld/stories/rendition701/timeline/timeline_2.html

Thanks for reading! Look forward to hearing from you,

Hope