Myron Ebell: Marketing Master | Big Oil to Big Tobacco

Green movement 'greatest threat to freedom', says Trump adviser

Climate science denier Myron Ebell Watch on YouTube

“Frontiers will [change] the debate from one about teenage smoking and industry practices to one about massive tax increases, bigger government and loss of individual freedom.” - Frontiers of Freedom funding proposal to Philip Morris

When the tobacco industry didn’t like new FDA regulations that targeted cigarette sales to children and teens, Myron Ebell was there to “change the debate” for the tobacco industry. The proposed regulations included prohibiting outdoor advertising of any tobacco products near schools or playgrounds, strictly regulated labeling and prohibiting tobacco company sponsorships of public events. To fight these regulations, tobacco funded Frontiers for Freedom started a campaign to cast doubt on the validity of the regulations.

Vintage tobacco advertising

The conservative ‘educational foundation’ hired Myron Ebell as Policy Director to help run the job, using his name as a fund raising tool. In a fundraising letter from 1998, Frontiers mentions Policy Director Myron Ebell to Phillip Morris as an example of why more funding was needed to run an organized push to make regulating the tobacco industry “politically unpalatable.”

The Frontiers campaign was pure spin. The tobacco companies’ first amendment rights were being trampled on, it claimed. More Big Government over-reach. From stating the rules infringed on smoker’s and tobacco companies rights to blaming smokers themselves, Ebell oversaw the push to fight regulations. In the end, the tobacco advertising regulations that did help curb teen smoking, though it took a fourteen year battle for congress to pass the regulations and make them stick. No small thanks to Ebell and Frontiers for Freedom.

In April of 1998, some of the largest US fossil fuels companies sat around a table with Myron Ebell and a handful of other marketing experts to discuss a plan for a similar attack on climate science. Representatives from Exxon, Chevron and utility giant Southern Company, the American Petroleum Institute and hatched a plan together with operatives from established conservative think tanks and public relations wonks to draft a plan to attack public and political perceptions about climate change. They dubbed it, “The Global Climate Science Communications Plan”.

The plan’s spin was similar to Frontier’s tobacco plan. This time the goal was to make climate change related regulation politically unpalatable. Doubt about the scientific validity of action on climate change was the underpinning of the plan, though of the 96 papers published on global warming that year, just one disagreed about man’s activities driving warming. The plan’s larger goal was to convince “a majority of the American public” that “significant uncertainties exist in climate science”.

The seven page plan boldly stated that “Victory will be achieved when” the uncertainties about climate science are part of "common knowledge", media recognizes and covers those uncertainties and those promoting action on climate science appear out of touch.

Strategies and tactics included; recruit and train a team of scientists for media outreach, produce a steady stream of op-eds written by these scientists, convince a national TV journalist (John Stossel was named) to produce a TV program outlining uncertainties, organize and teach conservative grassroots groups, become a one-stop-shop for member of congress, state leaders and school teachers looking for information about climate change and distribute materials directly to schools. In 2007 John Stossel did a bang up job supporting climate confusion with his special,"Myths, Lies and Downright Stupidity" for a special edition of "20/20".

In 1999 Ebell moved to Competitive Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank funded by some of the same oil companies he’d sat around the table with the year before to hatch a plan to misinform the US public. From 1998 to 2005 ExxonMobil provided CEI with over two million dollars of funding. As Director of the Center for Energy and Environment at CEI, Ebell put the plan to work.

Impacting the voice of elected officials was another key aspect of “victory” named in the disinformation plan. By that measure victory was swift in coming. Just two years after the plan was hatched, CEI joined with Sentor James Inhofe as co-plaintiff in a lawsuit over the National Assessment. The lawsuit intended to suppress distribution of recent climate science. In 2003, CEI sued the US government directly, demanding the National Assessment not be disseminated. By 2005 Senator Inhofe was sitting on a speaker's panel with Myron Ebell and other climate science deniers titled, “A Roundtable Discussion on the Future of International and U.S. Climate Policy.” By 2012 Ebell was bragging on his blog about Inhofe’s legislation to block regulations by the EPA. Victory! CLimate change related regulation became politically unpalatable.

Opposition to the validity of climate science skyrocketed among conservative politicians from 1998 to the present. Fighting all regulation related to government action on global warming is now a bullet point on the GOP’s purity test. Over that same time period, oil industry campaign financial support and lobbying funds have overwhelmingly gone to Republican politicians.

The election of President Donald Trump was icing on the climate science denial cake. Myron Ebell was tapped to head Trump's EPA transition team. Eighteen years of work deceiving the public finally paid off for Mr. Ebell. His dream of drastically reducing the power of the EPA is being realized. Ebell headed the writing of a policy paper, not available to the public, that will steer fellow climate science denier and EPA antagonist-turned EPA head Scott Pruitt. So far we know climate change related regulations will be rolled back and the EPA’s budget will be cut by 24%.

Ebell has no background in science. He studied philosophy and has a master’s degree in political theory. His understanding of modern climate science sounds like this: “The models say that much of the warming will occur in the upper latitudes and in the winter. At the risk of further ridicule in kooky blogs in England, where global warming alarmism is now a religion, that sounds pretty good to me. Fewer people will die from the cold.”

Fossil fuel industries got what they wanted. Conservative politicians got what they wanted. CEI got what it wanted. Ebell got what he wanted. All at the expense of the environment, public health and the stability of future generations.